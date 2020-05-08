FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Lance Mackey is shown before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. The Iditarod announced Thursday, May 7, 2020, that Mackey's 21st place finish in this year's race would be vacated due to what the race says was a failed drug test. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)