FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Luke Maile, right, talks with a trainer during an intrasquad baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Maile underwent surgery to repair a fractured right index finger on Friday, July 17. The fracture was sustained after being by hit by a pitch in Thursday's intrasquad game at PNC Park. Maile is projected to resume competitive baseball activities in 10-12 weeks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)