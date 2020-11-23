FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, center, goes up to shoot as Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant, left, and Paul Millsap, right, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mitchell agreed Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, to a five-year, $163 million extension to remain with the Jazz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)