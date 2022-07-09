FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the team's NBA basketball Media Day in Independence, Ohio. A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of Wright has been sentenced on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the long-running case. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Friday, July 8, 2022, sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for each of the conspiracy and attempted murder charges. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)