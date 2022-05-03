TORONTO — Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.
Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for the Lightning.
The second game of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto.
KINGS 4, OILERS 3
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading Los Angeles past Edmonton in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.
Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and assist for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored.
Connor McDavid and Kailier Yamamoto each had a goal and assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl rounded out the scoring with a power-play goal.
Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 35 saves. Mike Smith stopped 31 of 35 shots for Edmonton.
Game 2 is Wednesday in Edmonton. The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday.
HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals and Antti Raanta had 35 saves his his playoff debut as Carolina beat Boston in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart in the second period to break a scoreless tie. Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals. Andrei Svechnikov punctuated the win with an empty-net goal at 17:59,.
Taylor Hall scored for Boston early in the third. Linus Ullmark finished with 20 saves for the Bruins, who have lost all four matchups with Carolina this year by a combined score of 21-2.
Game 2 is Wednesday in Raleigh.
BLUES 4, WILD 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Louis past Minnesota in Game 1 of their first-round series, one year after he missed the playoffs with COVID-19.
Ryan O’Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots for the Wild. He got the nod over All-Star Cam Talbot, who went 13-0-3 in his last 16 starts.
Game 2 is in St. Paul on Wednesday night, before the series shifts south to St. Louis.