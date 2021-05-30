FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton , right, puts a hook shot up and over the outstretched hand of Houston Rocket center Ralph Sampson during the first period of an NBA basketball game at the Summit in Houston. Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA's defensive player of the year during his career with the Utah Jazz, has died, the team said Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was 64. (AP Photo/R.J. Carson, File)