SAN DIEGO — Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres and a split of Thursday’s doubleheader.
The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs in the doubleheader from red-hot Manny Machado.
In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning and give the Padres a 10-7 win. Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.
The Mariners jumped all over Garrett Richards (1-2) in the first. Marmolejos, added as the “29th” player for the doubleheader, hit his grand slam with one out and Long connected with two outs to give Seattle a 6-0 lead and chase Richards. It was Marmolejos’ third and Long’s second.
Machado homered in the bottom of the first off Yusei Kikuchi (1-2), his 11th. The Padres continued to cut into the lead on Jurickson Profar’s RBI single and Trent Grisham’s RBI single. That scored Jorge Mateo, aboard on his first career hit, a ground-rule double.
In the first game, San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners.
Seattle’s Taylor Williams (0-1) took the loss. Pierce Johnson (3-1) got the win.
DODGERS 7, GIANTS 0, 1st game
DODGERS 2, GIANTS 0, 2nd game
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings, leading Los Angeles past San Francisco in Game 1 of a doubleheader shutout sweep.
Joc Pederson homered and Will Smith added an RBI double as the Dodgers won the nightcap. They used relievers and didn’t allow a baserunner until Brandon Belt’s leadoff single in the fifth — San Francisco’s lone hit until Belt singled again in the seventh.
The Dodgers recorded two shutouts in a day for the first time since Sept. 19, 1971, against Atlanta. Those scores were 12-0 and 4-0.
AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer and Dodgers star Mookie Betts became the fourth-fastest among active players to reach 1,000 hits in his 824th game with his sixth-inning single in the opener.
Kershaw (4-1) won his third straight start, striking out four and issuing no walks. Josh Sborz completed the four-hit shutout. Víctor González (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the Game 2 win, finished by Kenley Jansen for his eighth save after he missed his first chance Tuesday.
Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3) was done after 3 2/3 innings, tagged for five runs on four hits. Kevin Gausman (1-2) took the loss in the late game.
PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3, 8 INN., 1st game
PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 0, 2nd game
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for a doubleheader sweep.
Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener.
Ponce (1-1) made his first major league start and went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors.
St. Louis rookie Johan Ovideo (0-1) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs.
The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.
Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.
REDS 6, BREWERS 1, 1st game
REDS 6, BEWERS 0, 2nd game
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley allowed one hit over four scoreless innings to help Cincinnati to a win in the nightcap and a doubleheader sweep of Milwaukee.
Miley allowed only a leadoff single in the third, striking out three and walking one, with a hit batter.
Lucas Sims (2-0) walked two in two scoreless innings for the victory and Raisel Iglesias completed the one-hitter with a perfect ninth.
The Reds combined two singles and Kyle Farmer’s double and a hit batter for two runs in the second off starter Josh Lindblom (1-2).
Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, who combined for three homers, six hits and five RBIs in the 6-1 victory in the opener, had consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth inning off Freddy Peralta to put the Reds up 4-0.
Eugenio Suarez made it 6-0 with his sixth homer, a two-run shot off Justin Grimm in the seventh.
In the opener, Winker homered twice and prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat.
Reds starter Sonny Gray (5-1) allowed four singles over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two.
Omar Narvaez accounted for Milwaukee’s run with a solo homer, his second, in the sixth off Nate Jones.
Houser (1-3) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings as the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak.