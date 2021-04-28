FILE - Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) goes up for a dunk in front of Houston Baptist guard Brycen Long (3) and guard Pedro Castro, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., in this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo. Marquette has added former Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath to its roster. “He’s a player who we got to know as an opponent while he was at Oklahoma, and he’s one of the best two-way bigs we played against,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said in a university release. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)