FILE - Marquette's Dawson Garcia, top, goes up for a shot against Villanova's Jermaine Samuels during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Villanova, Pa., in this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, file photo. Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina. Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)