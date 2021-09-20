Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.