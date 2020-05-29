FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo ,New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is introduced during a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Mike McCarthy has spent most of his first offseason as coach of the Dallas Cowboys at home in Green Bay. He's also leaning on the experience of 13 years leading the Packers to help figure out how to implement a new program while the coronavirus pandemic prevents him from being in the same room with players or assistant coaches. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)