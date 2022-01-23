AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, on the field after he missed nine games with a broken foot. He ran for a touchdown and finished with 66 yards.
Tannehill was picked off on the Titans' first play of the game. His second came on first-and-goal at the Bengals 9 in the third. He finished with 220 yards passing. A.J. Brown had five catches for 142 yards.
Burrow was the NFL’s most sacked quarterback during the season, just ahead of Tannehill.
The Titans sacked him on his first snap and had three in the first quarter alone. Burrow became only the second quarterback to win an NFL playoff game despite being sacked nine times, joining Len Dawson who beat Buffalo for the 1966 AFL championship.
The Titans had plenty of opportunities to win.
Henry was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 37 instead of Tennessee trying a long field goal for the lead with 7:16 left. They also got the ball back with 2:43 left and plenty of time to drive for the winning field goal themselves after scoring 10 points within 90 seconds late in the third quarter, tying it up at 16.
Tennessee showed little awareness of the clock, running only one play before the clock stopped for the 2-minute warning. On the third play, Tannehill’s pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was picked off by Wilson setting up the Bengals for the winning field goal.
“All day we were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Brown said of the Titans.
Tannehill summed up the pain of the loss, “This hurts. Hurts bad.”
McPherson converted for his 11th field goal from 50 yards or longer, the most in a season for one player. He also became the first kicker in NFL history with at least four or more field goals in multiple games in a single postseason.
“He stepped up big and got us to where we need to go," Burrow said.
TITANS SACK ATTACK
Tennessee's five sacks in the first half were the most in a playoff game since Jan. 8, 2000, when the Titans sacked Buffalo quarterback Rob Johnson five times in the game best known for the Music City Miracle. Burrow was only the third quarterback to be sacked at least five times in the first half of a playoff game since 1991.
Tennessee's nine sacks tied the NFL playoff mark previously set by Kansas City against the then-Oilers on Jan. 16, 1994, Cleveland vs. the Jets on Jan. 3, 1987; the 49ers against the Bears on Jan. 6, 1985 and Buffalo against the Chiefs on Jan. 1, 1967.
INJURIES
Titans LB David Long was hurt early in the third quarter, but walked off the field. He later returned. ... Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson, cleared from a concussion that knocked him out of last week’s wild-card win, went to the sideline with 1:46 left. That cost the Bengals a timeout they didn't wind up needing.
UP NEXT
Bengals: Will wait to see if they’re playing in Kansas City or Buffalo next Sunday.
Titans: Step into the offseason looking for further tweaks to get back to the AFC championship game.