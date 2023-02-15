FILE - Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes reacts in a press conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2022. Mercedes will return to its all-black color scheme in a bid to shave weight from its car and be competitive again after last year's winless season for Lewis Hamilton. The car was revealed Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 amid a promise from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that the car will be competitive. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, file)