FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins' Jonathan Villar, left, Jesus Aguilar, center, and Jon Berti wait to bat during a baseball scrimmage at Marlins Park in Miami. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter blamed the team's coronavirus outbreak on a collective false sense of security that made players lax about social distancing and wearing masks. Infected were 21 members of the team's traveling party, including at least 18 players. None is seriously ill, Jeter said Monday, and he expects all to return this season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)