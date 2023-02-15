CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan is celebrating a huge life milestone by making the largest contribution in Make-A-Wish Foundation history.
The Charlotte Hornets owner announced Wednesday he has donated $10 million to the charitable foundation in honor of his 60th birthday, which is Friday. Jordan’s financial gift represents the biggest contribution Make-A-Wish has received in its 43 years.
Jordan has been involved with Make-A-Wish for more than three decades, a partnership that dates back to him granting his first wish in 1989 while with the Chicago Bulls. He was named an ambassador for the organization in 2008.
He’s hoping he can inspire others to accompany him in his quest to expedite dreams of kids who could benefit from an emotional boost.
“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a statement. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.
“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”