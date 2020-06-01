FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, former NBA player Michael Jordan reacts while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Jordan is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry." With protesters taking to the streets across the United States again Sunday, May 31, Jordan released a statement on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)