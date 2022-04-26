FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. Mickelson has said he has asked for a release from the PGA Tour for the option to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational in England. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)