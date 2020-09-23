FILE - Mike Davis, CEO of the United States Golf Association, speaks during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, it will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36 million investment within the iconic golfing village of Pinehurst. “The way that we look at it is that we truly are coming to the home of American golf," Davis said in announcing the agreement. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)