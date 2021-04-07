MILWAUKEE - Get your grill, cooler and bags game ready - tailgating will be allowed again at American Family Field starting Monday.
Tailgating had been suspended at the start of the season due to the pandemic.
Tailgating will be permitted in all lots (except employee parking lots) with all vehicles occupying a purchased space.
The following guidelines were issued Wednesday:
* Tailgating will be allowed at single vehicles for those sitting in the same seating pod. Fans will need to remain in the immediate vicinity of their vehicle.
* No trespassing; only persons ticketed for the event are permitted in parking lots. The Brewers may prohibit vehicle entry as deemed necessary.
* Tailgating activities must end thirty minutes after the game starts. All fans must enter American Family Field at this time or they will be evicted from the premises.
* Early entry into the parking lots for tailgating is not permitted. Lots open three hours in advance of the game, except for 6:40 p.m. weekday night games in which parking gates open two and a half hours in advance.