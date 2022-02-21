FILE - Fans watch a spring training baseball game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium on March 3, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball's negotiations to salvage opening day resume at a new venue on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs' lead negotiator. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)