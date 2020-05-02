In this March 23, 2019 file photo umpires Jim Reynolds, left, Sean Ryan, Ted Barrett (hidden) and Kerwin Danley, right, huddle before a spring training baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz. Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50% cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday, April 30, 2020 two people told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)