FILE - Home plate umpire Ángel Hernández signals during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins, Sept. 1, 2019, in Detroit. Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year’s AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)