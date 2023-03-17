FILE - MLB Network's Kelvin Pickens, left, inspects radio and headset for a call on a play review with umpires Cory Blaser, second from left, Edwin Moscoso, right, and Dan Bellino after the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 22, 2022. Major League Baseball struck a deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc. allowing on-field umpires to watch videos being evaluated by the replay operations center during contested calls. On-field umps this year will have 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets brought out to them by a technician. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)