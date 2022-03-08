New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, right, speaks as Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, listens during a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has canceled opening day. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management's deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)