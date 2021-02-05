FILE - Sporting Kansas City defender Amadou Dia (13) attempts to maneuver past the defense of Orlando City midfielder Sebas Mendez (8) during an MLS soccer game in Kansas City, in this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo. Major League Soccer has extended its deadline for negotiating adjustments to the existing collective bargaining agreement until Feb. 4 and warned it is prepared to lock out players if a deal isn't reached by then. (Nick Tre. Smith/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)