FILE - In this April 29, 2018 file photo taken with a fisheye lens, a flag flies at the Banc of California Stadium prior to an MLS soccer game between Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders in Los Angeles. Los Angeles FC will seek a new name for its 2-year-old Banc of California Stadium after a restructuring of the bank's partnership with the Major League Soccer club. LAFC announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020 that Banc of California will eventually give up its naming rights to the sleek new stadium just south of downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, file)