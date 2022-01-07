OCONOMOWOC — Mukwonago has been the gold standard of Classic 8 Conference wrestling for more than a decade.
And not just because of its bright gold warm-up jackets.
Oconomowoc put the hype of Parents Night and Youth Night and a tenacious onmat performance up against the Indians on Thursday, but couldn’t deny their pursuit of another conference championship.
Five pins, a technical fall and a victory by forfeit staked Mukwonago to a 35-0 advantage, and it emerged with a 59-19 triumph to back up its rank of third in the latest WiWrestling.com Division-1 state coaches poll.
“We were coming off the Flavin Invite (at DeKalb, Ill.), where we wrestled some nationally ranked teams and got hit in the mouth a little bit,” Mukwonago coach Jon Wierzbicki said. “It felt good to get back to the Classic 8.
“We started off strong with Alex Jacobi getting a fall, and sophomore Hayden Chitwood continued coming on at 182. We built ourselves a lead early and carried it throughout the dual. I liked how we wrestled. We had good energy and effort.”
Oconomowoc coach Ryan Woods was encouraged with his team’s performance as well.
“We’re getting better,” Woods said. “We’re chasing a team like that (Mukwonago). That’s where we want to get to, and our team is ascending.
“I don’t want to see us losing on the scoreboard, but we saw a lot of victory in defeat tonight. We lost some matches, but we found a lot of victories within each weight class. We stayed off our backs. We were doing the things we do in the (wrestling) room day in and day out.”
Jacobi, a senior, embraced the role of ignitor for Mukwonago, quieting the home crowd with a 1-minute, 53-second pin in the dual’s opening match at 170 pounds.
“When you’re wrestling the first match, you always want to start it off with a win,” Jacobi said. “But when you get a pin, it really lifts the energy of your team up more. It got us on a roll tonight, because we won six straight matches by pin or forfeit.
“You always want to bring energy, but you have to kind of feed off your opponents’ energy, too, and use that to your advantage. We also tried to stay calm and do what we do.”
Chitwood, a sophomore, duplicated Jacobi’s pin with a 3:40 fall at 182, and senior Dane Krimpelbein, ranked 10th in the state at 195, did the same with a 1:20 plant.
Mukwonago junior Ryan Mazer, ranked ninth, accepted a forfeit victory at 220. Junior Wolf Schnabl, ranked 12th, leveled his 285pound rival in 3:05, while junior Nick Needham scored a 15-0 technical fall at 106.
Oconomowoc broke through at 113, where freshman Jayden Yauck floored his adversary in 1:34 to give the Raccoons their first points.
Freshman Adam Whittier picked up six forfeit points for the Indians at 120 before Ocon junior Quintin Wolbert felled his 126 rival in 5:37.
Yauck and Wolbert have provided two of the bright spots of the Raccoons’ season thus far, with state ranks of ninth and third in their respective weight classes.
Mukwonago senior Brady Wierzbicki, ranked 12th at 132, posted a 4:32 pin victory, then junior Brady Jensen chalked up Oconomowoc’s third victory of the evening with a 15-5 major decision at 138.
Mukwonago senior Cody Goebel, rated atop the WiWrestling.com state poll at 145, earned a 4:10 fall to extend the Indians’ lead to 53-16.
Goebel commented on the motivation provided by his team’s conference title streak.
“We rally around that,” Goebel said. “We have pride that our wrestling team has won the conference for the past 11 years. We take it upon ourselves to keep striving for better.”
That can be easier said than done amid an agenda of challenging tournaments and duals in which the Indians always have targets on their backs.
“It’s been tough,” Goebel said. “Everyone’s getting sick, too, but we’ve had to come together as a team, give our best effort and push through everything.
“Preparing for February is always the goal. The experience we’re gaining now is getting us all ready.”
Senior Devin Lawrence presented the Indians with a 1:24 pin at 152 before Ocon junior Kaiden Bavuso completed the dual with a 4-2 victory at 160.
Coach Wierzbicki appreciated what his team accomplished.
“It’s always tough because you have kids banged up with injuries and illnesses, so I’m proud of our team for the attitude and mindset we’ve shown,” he said. “We went out and wrestled a hard-nosed match.
“Hats off to Oconomowoc. They’re working hard and improving. I know they didn’t want to forfeit those couple of weights, but they have some illness on their bench. Of the 12 matches that were wrestled, there were some really good matches.”
The Indians continue to show fierce determination to keep their conference streak intact.
“We’ve won 10 in a row, and then last year, we won all of our duals, but we didn’t have a conference tournament,” coach Wierzbicki said. “I guess unofficially we’ve won 11 straight conference titles.
“We take a lot of pride in that. You could sense that Oconomowoc wanted this match. They were bringing their best, and that’s a good thing. There’s a lot of respect both ways with these programs, and it was a good night for us.”
Woods found encouragement in his team’s showing, too.
“We talk a lot about wrestling a style and not an opponent,” he said. “It’s really easy nowadays to get wrapped up in rankings and the announcer giving those rankings. They’re all out there on trackwrestling. We just tell the kids, ‘Go wrestle the style of wrestling we teach you and don’t worry about who’s in front of you.’ We saw them do that tonight.
“This is my third year here, and this was the most points we’ve scored against that team since I’ve been here. We have a lot of respect for Mukwonago. If we’re chasing a team like this and we’re able to catch them, then we’re in a real good spot.”