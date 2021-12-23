Elger, a battle-tested senior, won a key decision at 160 pounds to regain the momentum as Muskego’s high-powered wrestling team defeated Waukesha North 57-15 in a Classic 8 Conference dual meet Wednesday night.
The Warriors improved to 3-0 in conference duals and 8-0 overall, dominated by capturing 11 of 14 matches in the competition (including five pins, three decisions and three forfeits).
The Warriors led 18-12 after the opening six matches, setting the stage for Elger's critical 6-5 Rocky Balboa-esque victory over North's Elijah Zirbel.
“Coming into the night, I knew my opponent was a very good wrestler as we've been battling back-and-forth since freshman year,” said Elger, who showcased his mental toughness and determination by battling through the distraction of a bloody nose which stopped the match three times. “I knew it was going to take a lot to come away with a victory. Through working hard and pushing myself in practice, I realized there was a good chance of coming out on top. I just did my best to work for every point until the final buzzer.
For more prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today.
“With it being a close dual at that point, as a senior there was some pressure to get the victory so it was exciting to get a hard-fought decision to help boost the team. Competing in the Classic 8 is always a challenge so this effort should help our morale as we move forward.”
Cael Zelinski (106), J.T. Brandstatter (132), Cole Reid (138), Dylan Cleveland (195) and Dominic Schnier (220) each won by pin for Muskego. Tim Schanen (126) and C.J. Grzenia (145) each contributed a decision.
Muskego head coach Sean Fortmann was encouraged by how his team maintained its focus and continued to build momentum throughout the night.
“The kids came out and did what they needed to do for the most part and continued to make progress with the effort,” said Fortmann, whose team won five of the opening seven matches. “Early on, I thought North came better prepared to wrestle than we did so it was reassuring to see the guys gradually get back on track and take control of the match.
“We have a young group and its great to see them learn from each experience. It can be a little stressful at times but they’re a great bunch to work with day in and day out.”
Uriel Catalan (120) and Aiden Zirbel (152) each won by pin for North, which dropped to 0-2 in league with the character-building effort. Kaleb Hannes (170) added a decision for the Northstars.
“We’re not only proud of tonight’s effort against a very good team but also with the way we carry ourselves as people both on and off the mat,” North cohead coach Tyree Roberts said. “They continue to fight through adversity, work hard each day and battle until the final whistle every time. As a coach, that’s all you can ask.
“There were a lot of positives to build on so we’ll use it as a good learning tool in our preparation for the matches to come.”