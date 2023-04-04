FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain follows his shot to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their quarterfinal match of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament in Monaco, Friday, April 16, 2021. Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)