FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, talks with general manager Ryan Pace during NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill. Coach Matt Nagy is ready to call plays again on offense for the Chicago Bears. Nagy said Friday, April 2, 2021, he is taking back those duties after handing them off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor midway through last season in an effort to shake up a struggling team. Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with Nagy and Pace, citing their leadership and the way the team handled the big losing streak last season. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)