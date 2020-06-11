FILE - In this July 4, 2015, file photo, U.S., Confederate and Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. flags fly near Turn 4 during NASCAR qualifying at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues Wednesday, June 10, 2020, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)