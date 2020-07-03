FILE - In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, The Reverend Greg Drumwright, right, greets people at the memorial site for Greg Floyd in Minneapolis. Greg Drumwright, a minister at the Citadel Church & Campus Ministries, helped organize a group of Black fans to attend the NASCAR race at Talladega and support driver Bubba Wallace. Drumwright now hopes he can become an advocate of change for NASCAR.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)