FILE - CEO and Chairman of NASCAR Jim France, right, along with the Executive Vice President of NASCAR Lesa France Kennedy announce the Landmark Award to Edsel Ford II at Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Charlotte, N.C. Jan. 31, 2020. NASCAR teams boycotted a meeting with series leadership Wednesday as a show of frustration over the slow pace of negotiations on a new business model. Moving forward, they want NASCAR chairman Jim France and executive vice chair Lesa France Kennedy at the meetings, the team representatives told AP. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)