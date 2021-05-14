FILE - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appreciates what today’s NBA players are doing in their attempts to make the world better, how they’re using their voices and platforms as conduits for change. The NBA announced Thursday, May 13, 2021 the creation of a new award — the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award — to recognize players who are making strides in the fight for social justice.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)