Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, top center left, is called for an offensive foul against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who was called for a technical foul, as they break into an altercation while an official, Hawks' Trae Young (11) and 76ers' George Hill (33) move in to break it up during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday, Jun 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)