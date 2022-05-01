Suns Pelicans Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns fined $25,000 on Saturday for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker returned from a strained right hamstring to help the Suns beat the Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night in New Orleans in the series-ending game.

The Suns will open the second round at home against Dallas on Monday night.

