FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden reacts during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. Harden appears determined to sever ties with the Philadelphia 76ers after the star guard called team president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event at China. Harden’s comments, video of which surfaced Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, came almost seven weeks after he picked up his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for this season and then promptly said he wanted to be traded.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)