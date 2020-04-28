FILE - In this March 11, 2020 photo, fans leave the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at the last minute over an "abundance of caution" after a player for the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, May 1 provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)