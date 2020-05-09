FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, "Let's Go Heat" is displayed on t-shirts in the stands as the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies practice before an NBA basketball in Miami, Fla. There's a clear desire for basketball to resume but, perhaps mindful of how rushing back too quickly hurt other leagues around the world, the NBA seems to be taking very cautious baby steps back to the court. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)