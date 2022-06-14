FILE - Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Ky., by a state trooper May 12, 2022, for driving behind a vehicle too closely. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)