FILE - United States' Deedee Trotter, right, United States' Sanya Richards-Ross, front center and United States' Allyson Felix, back left, celebrate winning gold in the women's 4x400-meter relay final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012. Swimming, gymnastics and track & field fans can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those events finals will be televised live on network television in the United States. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)