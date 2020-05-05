FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, former Louisville basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino talks to reporters during a news conference in New York. Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. The notice released on Monday, May 4, 2020, is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)