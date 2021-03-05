FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, Drake forward Tremell Murphy, left, drives past Illinois State forward Abdou Ndiaye (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Des Moines, Iowa. The economic downturn across college sports caused by the pandemic led Drake to slash its athletic budget, including a quarter of what it spends on men's basketball. Earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament won't pull Drake out of its financial hole, but every little bit helps. Getting an extra team into the field for the Missouri Valley Conference could mean another $1.8 million--give or take--for the league to distribute to its 10 members over the next six years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)