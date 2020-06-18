FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Ohio State guard D.J. Carton dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md. Marquette says the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the upcoming season. Marquette announced the addition of Carton on April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)