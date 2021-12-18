FILE - Fans watch from the stands during the first half of the championship game between Stanford and Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio, in this Sunday, April 4, 2021, file photo. The NCAA will pay basketball officials for the women's tournament the same amount it pays the officials for the men's competition. “The national office continues to prioritize gender equity and has taken steps to correct the disparity of pay for officials selected to work the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships,” the NCAA said in a statement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)