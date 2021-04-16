FILE - Then-San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday, April 15, 2021, after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concern he had during and after Brooklyn's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the “scariest things” he's experienced. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)