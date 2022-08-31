FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. A Las Vegas police report compiled a decade after a woman first made a 2009 rape complaint against international soccer star Ronaldo almost became public by mistake on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, before a Nevada judge backtracked and kept it sealed. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)