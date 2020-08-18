FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. As the Giants and new coach Joe Judge get ready for their first training camp practice on Monday, Aug. 17, the one certainty is recent free agent signee James Bradberry will be one of the cornerbacks. The former Carolina Panther is one of the best in the league and gives New York a lock-down guy.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)