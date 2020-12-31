FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley celebrates his touchdown with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Orchard Park, N.Y. New York is making an exception to its restrictions on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game in January 2021 as long as all test negative beforehand.(AP Photo/John Munson, File)