FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2021. The NFL filed a motion asking a Nevada court to dismiss former Raiders coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the league, saying the accusations that the the NFL leaked Gruden's old, offensive emails are “baseless” and the “should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action", Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)